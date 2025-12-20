APEPDCL bags nat’l award for reaching out to tribal communities

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) bagged the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award for providing electricity supply to tribal habitations.

The award was received by public relations officer of the APEPDCL GSSS Vasu during the 47th All India Public Relations conference organised by the PRSI in Dehradun.

APEPDCL CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej lauded the efforts of the team and stakeholders for reaching out to the rural people and providing them with electricity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, the APEPDCL facilitated electric poles and necessary infrastructure to provide electricity connections to close to 23,000 tribal households. The awards were presented in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, among others.