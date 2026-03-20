APEPDCL hands over Rs 1 crore insurance to kin of deceased employee

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited of Andhra Pradesh (APEPDCL) handed over Rs.1 crore cheque to the family of a former employee who lost his life in an accident while on duty.

Arumilli Ramakrishna was working as a JLM Grade-II (energy assistant) in Peddapuram section of Kakinada circle. He died in an accident last August.

The APEPDCL employees handed over Rs.1 crore insurance compensation amount to Ramakrishna’s mother and insurance nominee A Surya Kumari.

After handing over the cheque to Arumilli Surya Kumari, APEPDCL CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej said that the insurance schemes linked to corporate salary accounts are very beneficial to the families of the employees in such difficult times as they aid in providing financial security. Further, Prudhvi Tej stated that the company is committed towards welfare of the employees.

The cheque was handed over to the family member of the former employee in the presence of the company’s finance director S Haribabu, SBI Amaravati DGM Ashok V Sonune, Visakhapatnam AGM S Srinivasa Rao, chief managers A Srinivas, L Ashok Kumar and others.