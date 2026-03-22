APK scam alert: DGP warns of ‘one click’ bank drain

Vijayawada: State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta issued a public advisory cautioning citizens against the rapid rise of APK-based cyber frauds, warning that “one wrong click can empty your bank account.”

In a detailed awareness note issued here on Saturday, the DGP explained that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting unsuspecting users by sending malicious APK files through platforms like WhatsApp, SMS, and Telegram. Once installed, these apps can gain complete control over a user’s phone, including access to bank messages, OTPs, and personal data, he said.

Highlighting common scam tactics, Gupta said fraudsters often disguise APK files as traffic challans, wedding invitations, bank KYC updates, electricity bill alerts, and government benefit schemes. He stressed that no government agency or bank would ever send application files through messaging platforms.

“Urgency is the biggest weapon of cybercriminals. Messages threatening penalties or disconnection are designed to make people act without verifying,” he said, urging citizens to stay alert.

The DGP advised the public to install apps only from the Google Play Store and never share sensitive information such as OTPs, UPI PINs, or banking credentials. He also called on people to educate elderly family members, who are often the primary targets of such scams.

In case of suspected fraud, Gupta urged victims to immediately disconnect internet services, inform their bank, and report the incident to the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or through the official portal.

“Awareness is the strongest defence. When in doubt, do not click—verify and report,” the DGP emphasised. He appealed to citizens to spread awareness among their communities to prevent cyber fraud and safeguard hard-earned money.