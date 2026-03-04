APMSRB warns aspirants against fake job offers

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB), an autonomous body established in 2023 by the state government, has issued a public notice cautioning job aspirants against fraudulent job offers and deceptive calls made in its name.

APMSRB was constituted with the objective of recruiting qualified and eligible candidates for various categories of staff in the health and family welfare department. The board conducts recruitment strictly on a transparent, merit-based system in accordance with the Rule of Reservation and government regulations. All notifications, updates and recruitment-related information are published exclusively on the official APMSRB website to ensure openness, clarity and public accountability.

The board clarified that no third party has the authority to influence or facilitate appointments in the medical and health Department. If any applicant receives calls claiming close connections with APMSRB officials or promising appointments through influence, such claims should be treated as fake. The board warned candidates not to fall prey to touts or agents seeking money in exchange for job assurances.

It has come to notice that fraudsters are contacting job seekers via phone calls and WhatsApp messages, sending forged appointment letters and demanding money. APMSRB emphasised that it does not issue appointment letters; all official appointments are made only by the concerned heads of departments.

Applicants are advised to rely solely on the official website for authentic information and report suspicious activities to local police authorities. The notice has been issued in the interest of public awareness and to curb illegal recruitment scams.