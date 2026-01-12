APNGOs Assn remains independent voice for govt employees for 75 years

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGOs) Association has been working relentlessly for the past seven and a half decades with the sole objective of securing the rights of government employees, without aligning with any political party, said State president Alaparthi Vidyasagar.

Addressing a press conference after the State Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday at APNGOs Home here, he recalled the association’s 75-year-long journey in both the united and bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.

He explained various activities undertaken by the association over the decades and outlined plans for upcoming State Committee elections. With the current State Committee’s three-year term ending this month, preparations are underway to conduct State-level elections, following the successful and democratic completion of mandal and district-level elections across 27 districts and Vijayawada city unit.

Vidyasagar said the growing membership, including gazetted officers and employees from newly formed village and ward secretariats, reflects the trust and respect the association commands among government employees. He noted that many rights currently enjoyed by employees were achieved through sustained struggles led by APNGOs.

He announced that State-level executive elections will be held in February and that grand Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be organised soon to mark 75 years of the association. He recalled that several eminent leaders rendered invaluable services to the organisation and that APNGOs has always functioned independently, standing firmly for employees’ welfare despite facing suspensions, pressures, and even bans in the past. The association, he said, had issued strike notices 14 times and endured an 18-month suspension at one stage.

Highlighting recent developments, Vidyasagar said the government has addressed several key issues such as PRC and health cards, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu constituting special committees. He expressed confidence that health card issues would be fully resolved after festival holidays, benefiting nearly 24 lakh serving and retired employees, pensioners, workers, and teachers. He also noted that Rs 13,000 crore in pending dues accumulated over five years has already been paid.

He emphasised that APNGOs prioritises dialogue but will not hesitate to launch agitations if needed. Irrespective of the ruling government, the association’s ultimate goal remains the protection of employees’ lawful rights. Senior office-bearers and district leaders from across the State attended the meeting.