APNGOs call for success of AISGEF national meet in Shirdi

Vijayawada: Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGOs) have urged employees to ensure the success of the upcoming 18th National Conference of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF). The event is scheduled for January 23-26 in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

At a meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday, association president and vice-chairman of AISGEF A Vidyasagar, alongside national delegates, unveiled the conference poster. Vidyasagar said that the 60-year-old federation represents about 80 lakh state employees nationwide.

He said 1,200 delegates from various states and international federation representatives will attend. Andhra Pradesh will send 55 delegates, who have been granted two days of special casual leave.

The conference, led by AISGEF president Subhash Lamba and general secretary Sreekumar, will discuss critical issues including the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), regularisation of contract workers, pay anomalies, and central labour codes. A full day will be dedicated to women employees’ issues. Elections for the national executive will be held on January 26, with Vidyasagar re-contesting for vice-chairman.

APNNGOs general secretary D V Ramana, AISGEF women’s secretary Rajyalakshmi, and other leaders were present.