App for online collection of agriculture market cess

Guntur: Agriculture Marketing department called tenders to develop an app for online collection of the agriculture market cess through online. After finalising the tenders, the developers will develop the app for the payment of the agriculture marketing cess.

According to the sources in the Agriculture Marketing department, it will take another two to three months. After that the Agriculture Marketing department will introduce the online payment system for cess collection for maintaining transparency and to check irregularities in the cess collections. There are 450 agriculture market department check-posts in the State. The government decided to collect the marketing cess through online. The officials have already held meetings with the bank officials.

At present, the outsourcing employees are collecting the cess at the agriculture marketing department check-posts. Regular employees are signing on the receipts and giving to the outsourcing employees for the collection of the cess. If the outsourcing employees commit irregularities in the cess collections, the regular employees are facing the action. If the online system is introduced for the collection of cess, receipt will be generated automatically and transparency in the collections.

Agriculture Marketing Department Employees’ Association state president AA Bhaskar Reddy said there is a need to appoint one employee of the agriculture marketing department in the Rytu Bharosa Kendras. He said there are 10,500 RBKs in the state. There is a need to appoint one employee of the department who has computer knowledge in the RBKs. He recalled that at present horticulture, agriculture department employees were working in the RBKs. If the Agriculture Marketing Department employees are appointed, they will take action to get MSP and recall that the government has declared the RBKs as sub-markets.