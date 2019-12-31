APPSC likely to release recruitment calendar for 2020 on New Year's Day

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to announce the good news on January 1 for unemployed youth in the state by releasing the notification for the jobs. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission-APPSC is likely to release the job calendar on January 1. It is expected to announce the release of the schedule of examination in 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in October that the job calendar would be released in January every year. In this backdrop, APPSC Exam Calendar 2020 will be released on January 1st. The exam calendar includes exam name, notification date, important dates for the application, preliminary and main exam dates. Releasing the job calendar will greatly benefit candidates who are preparing for the competitive exams. Candidates have to plan their exam preparation, as they would have full information about the dates of examination.

Moreover, the government has also decided that the recruitment process to be conducted by the APPSC will only include exams without interviews. The APPSC is working with UPSC, SSC, IBPS and other states to hold the recruitment in a transparent manner.

There are no interviews in the process of recruitment in Andhra Pradesh government from 2020. However, APPSC has already rescheduled several recruitment exams for February and March.