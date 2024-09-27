APSCPCR emphasises importance of nutrition for healthy society

Kanigiri: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) member Battula Padmavati participated in a programme at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kanigiri on Thursday, which was organised as part of the nationwide ‘Nutrition Month’ celebrations from September 1 to 30.

Speaking at the event presided over by RDO John Irvin and organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department under the supervision of CDPO Sarojini.

Battula Padmavati highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nutrition Month initiative in Rajasthan in 2018. She explained that the Anganwadi provide various nutritious foods including Balamrutham (a nutritional supplement), fortified rice, lentils, ragi flour, eggs, milk, dates, jaggery, groundnut chikkis, puffed rice, and vegetables to combat anaemia. She urged consistent provision of these items to aid children’s physical growth.

A special display of various dishes prepared by Anganwadi workers and vegetable Rangolis were featured, while a ‘Seemantham’ ceremony for pregnant women was also conducted as part of the programme.

Kanigiri municipal chairman Shaik Abdul Gaffar, district president of MEO association Ramireddy, KGBV principal Syed Haseena Begum, Kanigiri MEO Narayana Reddy, ITC Pratham Coordinator Venkata Lakshmi, Good Help Foundation director Ramesh Babu, GS & GDK Foundation coordinator Nava Kumar, ICDS supervisors, Anganwadi workers, and staff were present.