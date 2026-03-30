APSPDCL targets rooftop solar for 25,000 households by April 14

Tirupati: APSPDCL is accelerating rooftop solar installations across nine districts with a target to benefit 25,000 households by April 14. CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti reviewed the progress of the initiative during an inspection of the solar equipment warehouse at the Renigunta Industrial Area near Tirupati on Sunday.

He said the programme is being implemented in line with State Government directives to promote renewable energy and reduce electricity costs for consumers.

A special drive is underway across Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts to provide rooftop solar systems to eligible households. To create awareness on solar power usage, APSPDCL will organise the ‘Suryaghar Utsav’ programme from April 4 to April 14.

The CMD informed that rooftop solar installation works have already been initiated for 29,000 households within APSPDCL limits. The programme is being implemented in 36 sections with a total capacity of 58 MWp.

So far, installations have been completed for 1,400 households, and the remaining works will be expedited.

Later, he inspected ongoing rooftop solar installation works at Madibaka village in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district. He examined the installation of solar panels, lightning arresters and earthing arrangements, and interacted with beneficiaries to explain maintenance practices. Solar systems are being installed for 60 SC and ST consumers in the village, with works completed in 17 households so far.

He directed officials to complete the remaining installations quickly.

He also reviewed electricity line and transformer upgrades under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and agricultural electricity service works in the village, instructing officials to expedite their completion. Senior APSPDCL officials participated in the inspection programme.

APSPDCL Director (Projects and IT) P Ayoob Khan, Chief General Managers J Ramana Devi and M Umapathi, General Manager V Vijayan, Tirupati Circle Superintending Engineer V Chandrasekhar Rao and other officials were present.