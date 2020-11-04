APSRTC East Godavari region incurs Rs113 crore loss

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) East Godavari region has incurred a loss of Rs 113 crore between March and September.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Wednesday, regional manager M Nageswara Rao said that the region incurred the loss due to Covid-19 pandemic as the bus operations were suspended. The occupancy ratio in October this year is 61 percent as against 80 percent of occupancy ratio of October in the previous year. In the wake of MoU between APSRTC and TSRTC, all the bus services were resumed to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana from all the nine depots in the district.

The regional manager said that at present bus services to Hyderabad from the district were reduced to 28 out of 51 services because of the agreement entered between the two corporations. Now all 840 buses in the region were pressed into service across the state as well as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also. Reservation counters in the bus stations also opened.

Steps were taken to escalate occupancy ratio in the region by implementing Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Meanwhile, directions were issued to all depot managers to sanitise bus stations as well as buses.