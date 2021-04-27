APSRTC East Godavari region reduces bus services as passenger rush declines

Rajamahendravaram: APSRTC East Godavari region has reduced its services from Monday as there is fall in number of commuters due to Covid-19 and night curfews imposed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

RTC has suspended the services of long journey buses both to Telangana and in Andhra Pradesh.

The officials stopped the operations of 10 Hyderabad bound services and 80 buses in the district. The region operates a fleet of 800 buses from the depots of Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Razole, Ravulapalem, Tuni, Eleswaram, Gokavaram and Ramachandrapuram depots.

Regional manager RVS Nageswara Rao said that as part of suspension of some operations, the daily kilometres also reduced to 40,000 kms. Covid guidelines are being followed in all the bus stations in the district and in the buses, he added.