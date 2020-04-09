APSRTC halts bus bookings amid KCR's comments over the extension of lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, which started the booking for the passengers four days back keeping in view that the lockdown would be lifted after April 14 has now reversed its decision. The decision has come in the wake of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments over the extension of the lockdown. Moreover, the centre has hinted about the lockdown extension.

The reservations of RTC tickets from April 15 to 20 was made available by the authorities four days ago where a total of 42,377 tickets have already been booked in so far. Officials said that the money would be refunded if the lockdown continues after April 14.

However, as per earlier decision, the APSRTC decided not to operate AC buses as the coronavirus would spread rapidly in cold places hence reservation for super luxury and ultra-deluxe buses has begun.

As per the media bulletin, the state has reported 34 cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 348 along with four fatal cases. The officials have reportedly thought of stalling the bookings in the wake of an increase in coronavirus positive cases and latest developments over the extension of the lockdown.