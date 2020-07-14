APSRTC suspends bus services to Bengaluru amid rise in coronavirus cases

As the Karnataka government has announced lockdown in Bengaluru city and rural areas in the wake of coronavirus, it has become bad news for the commuters from Andhra Pradesh to Bangalore with Andhra government suspending Inter-state bus services. Bus services were suspended the July 15 to July 23. About 140 bus services to Karnataka will be suspended.

The APSRTC ED said the buses would start its services again after normalcy returns in Karnataka and money will be refunded to those who have already booked tickets. The government has announced lockdown in Bangalore City and rural areas from the 14th of this month and the regulations will remain in force until the 23rd of this month. Only those with emergency works are allowed on the roads.

Karnataka has already announced that it is suspending services towards Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are on the rise in, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts. On the other hand, as per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Sunday, 1935 new Covid-19 case the s on Monday taking the tally to 31,103 cases while death toll increased to 365.