APSRTC to provide free travel for SSC students during exams

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced free bus travel for students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations–2026 to ensure they reach their examination centres without any difficulty. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations for Class X students from March 16 to April 1.

In a press release here on Friday, APSRTC executive director (operations) A Appala Raju said that the corporation has decided to provide free bus travel to SSC students during the examination period. The facility would be available to students on production of their SSC hall tickets, which would serve as travel passes, he said.

He further stated that, according to information received from the Directorate of Government Examinations, a total of 6,42,555 students are expected to appear for the SSC Public Examinations at 3,415 centres across the State. To facilitate smooth travel between their residences and examination centres, APSRTC would allow students to travel free of charge on designated bus routes. Appala Raju clarified that the free travel facility would be available only in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and City Ordinary buses. He instructed APSRTC staff not to insist on bus passes from students and said the facility would be available only on the examination days during the exam schedule.

He also said that the facility would continue even if government or general holidays fall during the examination period. To ensure students are not inconvenienced, APSRTC officials have been directed to coordinate with district education authorities and operate sufficient buses based on demand so that students can reach their examination centres on time, he added.