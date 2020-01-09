APSRTC to run special services from Thursday on the eve of Makar Sankranti

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has arranged special service buses for the transporters on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

RTC officials are set to run special services from 9th to 14th if this month and again from 15th to 20th. Tickets are available to travelers at the online reservation and booking centers from December 28 last year.

According to RTC official, initially, 333 buses were allocated from Hyderabad to Guntur. But as the number of passengers increased, 562 more services were increased. There are 20 services from Bangalore, 30 from Chennai while there are 30 services to Vizag and Tirupati. As many as 612 services will be available to the Guntur from other regions and 499 services will be flown from Guntur to other regions.

"We are providing concession by 40% on special services, which will benefit the travelers, " officials said. The officials said that they will increase the services to meet the traffic congestion

"If the congestion increases, we are ready to increase the services and also want the people to take advantage of the 40 per cent concession offered," - Sumanth R. Adoni APSRTC Regional Manager