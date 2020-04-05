Aqua farmers will be protected: Mopidevi Venkataramana

Amaravati: The State government has been taking measures to safeguard the interests of aqua sector and the farmers should not resort to distress sale. They should keep away from middlemen as international ports have opened up for trade.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Development Mopidevi Venkataramana said more than 95 per cent of aqua products are export-oriented.

Since European nations, USA and UK have opened their ports the exports will take place, he said, recalling that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had firmly stated that farmers have to get the minimum support price.

"We have discussed with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman and if exporters try to exploit aqua farmers, strict action would be taken, and the company would be derecognised."

Appealing to the aqua farmers not to fall prey to private exporters, he reiterated that the government is committed to provide MSP to farmers and is taking all steps.

Exports have begun in the four ports during the past two days, he said, adding that the procurement is not being carried out in full capacity citing non-availability of women workforce due to Covid-19 as an excuse.

The State government has decided to start a Corporation for aqua farmers, he announced.