Arnab cyclone alert: IMD issues red alert as AP, Telangana faces threat of cyclone ‘Arnab’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cyclonic threat loom large on the North Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the east central Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said that the cyclonic system which is advancing rapidly towards the west north-western direction would intensify to form a cyclonic storm by October 26 morning. The weather system expected to be named ‘Arnab’ would hit the shores between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam by October 28 afternoon. Rain and wind speed could intensify in the state from October 26.

The sea will remain extremely rough with gusty winds of gale velocity up to 120 kmph in the coastal districts on October 27 and 28. Strict orders have been issued to the fishermen to return to the coastal area if they are at sea. The administration has also taken steps to evacuate people from the coastal area.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued high alert orders to various districts. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to Krishna and NTR districts for October 27 due to heavy rains. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to the coastal districts from Visakhapatnam to Bapatla. The ‘Orange Bulletin’ has been issued to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued to Palnadu, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Telangana too is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on October 28. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued high alert orders to various districts. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to Krishna and NTR districts for October 27 due to heavy rains. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to the coastal districts from Visakhapatnam to Bapatla. The ‘Orange Bulletin’ has been issued to Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued to Palnadu, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Telangana too is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on October 28. The ‘Red Alert’ has been issued to Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts.