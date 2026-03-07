Arrangements for CM meet reviewed

Preparationsare underway in Kotha Buruzu village of Dhone mandal ahead of the scheduled visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on March 9.

As part of the arrangements, District Collector G Rajakumari on Friday conducted a detailed inspection at the proposed programme venue and surrounding areas to assess the readiness of various facilities being put in place for the high-profile visit.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the progress of works related to the meeting venue, helipad construction, security deployment, traffic regulation and public convenience facilities.

Officials from various departments briefed her on the steps being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the event. She stressed the need for meticulous planning and directed officials to complete all pending works on time while maintaining close coordination between departments.

The Collector also instructed authorities to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for the large number of people expected to attend the programme and that no inconvenience is caused to the public. Done MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, Superintendent of Police Sunil Shoran and Joint Collector Kolla Bathula Karthik, along with officials of concerned departments, accompanied the Collector during the inspection and reviewed the preparations in detail.