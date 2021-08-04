Arrangements in place for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri tomorrow

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav along with Guntur urban district SP Arif Hafeez on Tuesday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences premises at Mangalagiri where the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will plant saplings to mark launch of the 72nd Vana Mahotsav on August 5.

He said they will plant about 4,000 saplings at AIIMS in the coming Vana Mahotsavam along the AIIMS road and entrust the responsibility of the protecting the plants to the locals. He further said that the aim of the government is planning to increase 30 per cent greenery in the state. For this purpose, the CM will plant the saplings.

He along with the officials examined the dais and arrangements made for VVIPs, other visitors at the venue and parking place for VVIPs vehicles. He gave suggestions and advises to the officials. He stressed on coordination among the officials to make the CM's visit a grand success. He said the CM will reach the venue at 10 am. Volunteers, students and officials will also plant the saplings.

Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez said that they have taken steps for smooth conduct of CM programme at AIIMS without traffic problems.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy, district Forest Officer Mohan Rao were among those were present on the occasion.