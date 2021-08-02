Arrest culprits in Pesaravai twin murders, Chandrababu Naidu urges DGP

Mangalagiri: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed serious concern over the increasing threat the culprits in the Pesaravai twin murders in Kurnool district were posing a grave threat to the lives and property of the complainant, witnesses and the victims' family members.



Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP urging him for immediate arrest of the persons who were accused in the ghastly double murder that took place in Pesaravai village, Gadivemula mandal in Kurnool district on June 17 at 6.45 am. The culprits should be immediately nabbed since they became a serious threat to the complainant, witnesses and the family members.

Decrying the delay in taking action, the TDP chief said, "Such brutal, barbarous and gruesome violent acts have no place in civilised and democratic societies. The two people murdered are brothers - Vaddu Nageswar Reddy (55) and Prathap Reddy (52). They were murdered by the local YSRCP goons when they were actually going to graveyard to offer their homage to their younger brother Vaddu Mohan Reddy."

Naidu told the DGP that in this regard, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered on the same day.

However, accused No. 2, 3, 5, 10 and 11 are roaming freely in spite of witnesses testifying that they were also part of this brutal act.

Further, the culprits are threatening the family members of the victims and are also threatening witnesses.

He said that the culprits in connivance with a section of the police are posing a grave threat to the life and property of the complainant, victims' family members and witnesses. In this backdrop, it is appealed to immediately arrest the culprits and also extend protection and security to the complainant, witnesses and their family members.