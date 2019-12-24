As a resident of Visakhapatnam, I back Jagan's decision, says TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao

Visakhapatnam: TDP MP and former minister Mani Srinivasarao reiterated that he is welcoming the establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam. As a resident of Visakhapatnam, he welcomed the announcement of Jagan. He noted that Visakhapatnam is the fastest growing city in the country.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Ganta said as per the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee, all parts of the state will be coordinated. Equal development will take place in all areas through decentralization. "If Visakha is made the administrative capital, further development is possible. Visakha is already home to people from various states and said it is a very peaceful city, " Ganta Srinivas Rao asserted.

Visakha is an ideal city for all kinds of capital, and the government has decided to increase infrastructure in Visakhapatnam in the wake of the establishment of administrative capital. However, he urged govt to do justice to Amaravati farmers.