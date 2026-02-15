As fleet of warships reaches Vizag coast, Eastern Seaboard set to unfold a high-voltage action!

Visakhapatnam: As VPNS 17 of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06) along with a fleet of other warships reaching Visakhapatnam coast, the Eastern Seaboard is set to unfold a high-voltage action for about 11 days, starting February 15.

The warships, submarines and aircraft from across the globe are bracing to exhibit their might in the International Fleet Review-2026, MILAN-2026 and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs, epitomising the spirit of togetherness and maritime collaboration.

Four years after hosting PFR (President’s Fleet Review) in 2022 and a decade after the International Fleet Review, Vizag welcomed the world navies for one of the largest maritime events ‘IFR-MILAN-IONS’ ever hosted in the country.

Flags of different countries line up at the RK Beach ahead of IFR-MILAN-IONS.Photo:Vasu Potnuru

As over 70 navies from across the Indo-Pacific Region and beyond have come together for the International Fleet Review-2026, MILAN-2026 and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs, Vizag becomes the epicentre for showcasing maritime traditions, diplomacy and celebrating naval excellence. With the participation of friendly foreign navies, the combined event showcases India’s commitment towards nurturing peace, collaboration and prosperity through the oceans.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will review the International Fleet at Visakhapatnam on February 18, while INS Sumedha will be the Presidential Yacht and lead the Presidential column.

Reflecting maritime strength, cooperation and camaraderie, international naval delegations, submarines, ships and aircraft from over 70 navies assemble for the IFR-MILAN-IONS.

Beyond the warships at sea, the International City Parade will carry naval camaraderie into the streets, while a high-level maritime seminar will highlight the intellectual edge of the gathering. Together, these events are certain to elevate IFR and MILAN 2026 beyond exercise, transforming them into platforms for strategic dialogue, operational trust, and community engagement. The ensuing event exudes the true essence of maritime diplomacy, turning pageantry into presence, tradition into trust, and ceremony into strategy.

More importantly, India’s fleet reviews and exercises convey to the world that the most effective and decisive signals of maritime leadership are not shown in battle but in peace.