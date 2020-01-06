As local body election fever grips, CM Jagan to meet ministers on Tuesday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a crucial meeting with district in-charge ministers tomorrow ahead of local body polls to delegate the electoral responsibilities to ministers. Also, during the meeting, the ministers would give a ground report on the proposal of three capitals. The ministers will reportedly be advised to strive hard to repeat the results of the general election. On the other hand, the High Power Committee also convened a meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the local election fever is currently gripping in AP. Reservations for all districts have already been revealed. Six of the 13 seats were reserved for women with 2 BC (female), three general (female) and 1 SC (female) positions. General positions were reduced to only three. Nellore district was surprisingly assigned to ST.

Here are district wise reservations

Srikakulam: General

Vijayanagar: SC (Woman)

Visakhapatnam: BC (Woman)

East Godavari: General (woman)

West Godavari: BC (Woman)

Krishna: BC

Guntur: General (Woman)

Prakasam: General

Nellore: ST

YSR Kadapa: General

Kurnool: General (Woman)

Anantapur: SC

Chittoor: BC