Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

As local body election fever grips, CM Jagan to meet ministers on Tuesday

As local body election fever grips, CM Jagan to meet ministers on Tuesday
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a crucial meeting with district in-charge ministers tomorrow ahead of local body polls to...

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold a crucial meeting with district in-charge ministers tomorrow ahead of local body polls to delegate the electoral responsibilities to ministers. Also, during the meeting, the ministers would give a ground report on the proposal of three capitals. The ministers will reportedly be advised to strive hard to repeat the results of the general election. On the other hand, the High Power Committee also convened a meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the local election fever is currently gripping in AP. Reservations for all districts have already been revealed. Six of the 13 seats were reserved for women with 2 BC (female), three general (female) and 1 SC (female) positions. General positions were reduced to only three. Nellore district was surprisingly assigned to ST.

Here are district wise reservations

Srikakulam: General

Vijayanagar: SC (Woman)

Visakhapatnam: BC (Woman)

East Godavari: General (woman)

West Godavari: BC (Woman)

Krishna: BC

Guntur: General (Woman)

Prakasam: General

Nellore: ST

YSR Kadapa: General

Kurnool: General (Woman)

Anantapur: SC

Chittoor: BC

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top