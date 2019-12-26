As the state is in turmoil situation, all eyes on cabinet meeting on Friday, officials make all arrangements

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow (December 27) under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The main agenda of the discussion will be the report of the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee for the Development of Andhra Pradesh. The YCP government expects to expand its full-fledged capital to three areas. It was in this context that the Cabinet visit became a priority.

CM and ministers meet in the secretariat at 11 am. The meeting will be held from noon until 3 pm. On the other hand, Amaravati lawyers scheduled to hold a mega rally today However, police personnel have been taking steps to avoid any undesirable incidents during the cabinet meeting. Notices have already been issued for the residence of the CM and the Secretariat.

On the other hand, intelligence is constantly checking on the latest developments in Amaravati. It seems likely that DGP Gautam Sawang will be meeting with police chiefs this evening. Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders of Amaravati reportedly hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon to address the farmers issues and assure them of government support.