Ashmita Khelo India women’s tennis ball cricket league begins

Anantapur: ‘Ashmita Khelo India Women’s Tennis Ball Cricket League’ was inaugurated on a grand scale at RDT Stadium in Anantapur on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, the chief guest, said that sports play a vital role not only in education but also in creating employment opportunities. He noted that talent in sports receives due recognition and encouragement from the government and urged women to actively pursue excellence in the sporting arena.

The MP highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh are giving special importance to sports development in the state, with a focused emphasis on promoting women’s participation.

District Market Yard Chairperson Balla Pallavi, State General Secretary RD Prasad, Organising State Secretary Ravi, District Secretary Anwar Basha, State President of Racket Ball Association Shaik Shaheeda and others were present.

Women cricketers from districts including Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur, East Godavari, Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam, Nellore and NTR districts participated.