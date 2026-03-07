Ashoka College celebrates achievements of women

AshokaWomen’s Engineering College organised “SAACHI-2026”, a special program to recognize and celebrate the achievements of inspiring women who have made significant contributions in various fields including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, social service, arts, corporate leadership, and public administration. The event was conducted on the evening of March 5, 2026, on the college campus with great enthusiasm.

The college invited nominations from women who have been actively contributing to society. After receiving numerous applications, the nominations were carefully scrutinized by a distinguished jury panel consisting of Dr. Jayanthi Reddy, Gynecologist, Swapna Sundari, senior journalist and Visha Ferrer, Director of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Women Development Sector.

After detailed evaluation, the jury selected 17 outstanding women achievers from different sectors for the SAACHI-2026 awards.

The awardees included Polimera Srinidhi, a renowned architect who has received several national and international awards an inspiring businesswoman who successfully overcame physical challenges to establish herself in business.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jayanthi Reddy appreciated the initiative taken by the Ashoka foundation and said that recognizing women achievers inspires younger generations to pursue excellence and serve society. Ms. Swapna Sundari noted that stories of such women must be shared widely to motivate society and highlight the power of determination and dedication. Ms. Visha Ferrer emphasized that women’s leadership and social commitment play a vital role in community development.

Several awardees expressed their gratitude to the Ashoka foundation for recognizing their work. They encouraged young women students to believe in their abilities and contribute positively to society.

Addressing the gathering, Ashoka foundation president, Ashoka Women’s Engineering College Chairman Sri Ashok Vardhan Reddy said that the SAACHI initiative aims to identify and honour women who are transforming society through their service and achievements.