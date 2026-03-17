ASI Padmavathi wins top AP Police award

Tirupati: On the occasion of Ugadi-2026, the State government awarded ASI R Padmavathi Devi of Alipiri police station with the prestigious AP Police Seva Pathakam, for her meritorious service.

A 1991 batch constable, she has given 35 years of spotless service with no punishments or issues. She joined Alipiri as Head Constable in 2022, focusing on finding missing women, girls, and children. She acts fast on complaints by talking to families, checking social media and digital clues, and gathering leads.

She supports investigators with call records, field checks, and coordination across agencies.

Her language skills and contacts in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, and northern areas help solve inter-state cases.

She also aids visiting police teams from other States in Tirupati. In 2022, she traced 76 missing people; in 2023, 69; in 2024, 46; and in 2025, 35 reuniting 226 vulnerable individuals, mostly women and children, with families. This prevents crimes and boosts public trust in police.

District SP L Subba Rayudu lauded her work and recommended and nominated her for the award. She has 6 Good Service Entries too.