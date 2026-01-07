Assault inside court hall amounts to contempt of court: Lawyers

Prattikonda (Kurnool): Senior advocates and bar association leaders have strongly condemned the incident of alleged police high-handedness inside the Pattikonda court, stating that forcibly dragging an accused from the court hall and abusing advocates amounts to contempt of court, and that the police personnel involved should be treated as accused.

On Tuesday, a rally was organised from the local court premises to the Gandhi statue via Old Bus Stand Ambedkar Circle under the leadership of All India Bar Council Member Ramireddy, Andhra Pradesh State Bar Federation president and Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, and Pattikonda Bar Association president Madhubabu. Floral tributes were offered at the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Potti Sriramulu. Lawyers from Pattikonda Bar Association and other bar associations extended their solidarity.

The protest follows an incident on December 24, 2025, when an accused, Sivanna, who had come to surrender before the Pattikonda court in Kurnool district, was allegedly dragged out of the court hall by Chippagiri SI Satish Kumar and Pattikonda SI Vijay Kumar by holding his collar. The police personnel are also accused of abusing, threatening an advocate who intervened and insulting the dignity of the court. Since then, advocates of Pattikonda Bar Association have been boycotting court duties and staging protests. Subsequently on December 26, 2025, the bar associations across Andhra Pradesh, under the AP State Bar Federation, also boycotted court work in protest.

Addressing the rally, Ramireddy said such inhuman actions by police inside a court hall are condemnable and amount to contempt of court. He stressed that this is not merely an issue of lawyers but a serious attack on the sanctity of the judiciary. He criticised the government for maintaining silence and demanded strict action against the guilty police officers.

AK Basha warned that if the State Government and the DGP fail to take action against the SIs involved, statewide protests would be intensified. He asserted that advocates are fighting to protect the dignity of the judiciary and reaffirmed unwavering support to the Pattikonda Bar Association until justice is served.

Senior advocates and representatives from Kurnool, Adoni, Yemmiganur, Dhone and Alur Bar Associations participated and expressed solidarity.