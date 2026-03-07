Assembly, Council adjourned sine die

Vijayawada: The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council were adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing the fifth session of the 16th Assembly and the 49th session of the Council to a close.

Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said the Assembly session lasted 15 days, with the House functioning for 72 hours and 14 minutes.

Presenting a brief summary of the proceedings, the Speaker said 122 questions were answered, while 80 questions were formally taken up during the session.

The House also passed 18 Bills unanimously, which he said reflected smooth legislative functioning. A short-duration discussion under Rule 344 was among the key debates held during the sittings.

The Speaker also outlined the party-wise strength in the Assembly. The ruling Telugu Desam Party has 135 members, followed by 21 MLAs from Jana Sena Party, 11 from YSR Congress Party and 8 from Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a notable development, 6,693 students from 166 schools visited the Assembly during the session to witness the proceedings. The Speaker said such a large number of students had never visited the House before during a single session.

Soon after presenting the summary, Ayyanna Patrudu adjourned the Assembly sine die, formally ending the session.

Meanwhile, Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju adjourned the Council sine die amid uproar over the Tirumala laddu controversy, with members of the TDP and YSRCP trading allegations inside the House.