Assembly flags `600 cr infra gap in RGUKTs, revival of lift schemes

Vijayawada: Funding gaps in higher education infrastructure, allegations of irregularities in university affiliations, stalled irrigation schemes and rising drinking water demand dominated Question Hour in Assembly on Thursday.

Puttaparthi TDP MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy urged the government to establish a new RGUKT (IIIT) campus at Puttaparthi, saying the town could serve students from Satya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor and Annamayya districts. She also flagged that students from Ongole and Srikakulam campuses are being made to travel to Idupulapaya and Nuzvid to complete specialised courses.

IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh informed the House that the state’s four RGUKT campuses require nearly Rs 600 crore to complete permanent infrastructure, including Rs 300 crore for Srikakulam alone. Detailed Project Reports are being prepared to seek Central assistance. He said the proposal for a Puttaparthi campus would be examined and reiterated that students should be able to complete courses at the same campus where they enrol.

On irrigation, minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the Locharlapeta (Rs 16.41 crore) and Sevadavalasa (Rs 22.95 crore) lift irrigation schemes sanctioned in 2019 were later cancelled and would now be revived with revised estimates. He acknowledged that silt accumulation in Thotapalli Barrage canals has reduced flow capacity from 1,200 cusecs to about 800 cusecs, affecting tail-end areas. Proposals worth Rs 21 crore for further desiltation and Rs 99 crore for canal lining are under consideration.

Members also raised concerns over hostel diet charges ranging from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,600 per month. Ministers said a review has been ordered and Rs 110 crore in pending bills has been cleared.

Responding to concerns over Tirupati–Tirumala water demand, the irrigation minister said Rs 85 crore has been sought to augment supply through pipeline and pump house works linked to GNSS and HNSS projects.

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu cautioned members to adhere to time limits during Question Hour stating that pending questions would be treated as ‘deemed answered’ if discussions exceeded the scheduled duration.