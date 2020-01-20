Assembly Session: Minister Botsa addresses house on CRDA repeal bill announces sops to capital farmers

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana who introduced the repeal of the CRDA Act bill in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday has explained why the CRDA had to be withdrawn. He said, in the undivided Andhra Pradesh there were regional disparities in the state, which was not addressed bt the previous Government after bifurcation. "The previous government made no efforts to eliminate inequalities and has focussed on the development at a single place in Amaravati without considering the sentiments of people," Minister asserted. The last Government has gone ahead without even assessing the state's economic situation, Botsa added

Botsa alleged that the TDP govt has not considered the recommendations of Shivaramakrishnan committee set up to find out the whereabouts of the state's capital. Botsa said that the bill was meant to develop 13 districts equally.

Botsa Satyanarayana has said that the Government is planning to shift the capital based on the recommendations of the High Power Committee, which emphasised on the need of the decentralisation of the development to make all regions prosper.

However, he announced various incentives for the farmers who gave their land for capital construction. The Minister assured the farmers that they would enhance the tenant period for up to fifteen years. And the tenant charges will also be hiked to 5000.

"The farmers would be given 1000 sq yds residential plot and 200 sq yds commercial plots per acre," Botsa added