Assembly staffer arrested for assaulting minor, extortion

Vijayawada: An employee of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, B K Muniraja, was arrested by Vijayawada police in a serious criminal case involving a minor girl. A local court remanded him to 15 days in judicial custody.

Police said the charges include attempted rape of a minor, sexual assault, caste abuse, criminal intimidation, extortion, blackmail and forgery. Police allege that Muniraja had been harassing a woman and her daughter — both sexually and financially — for nearly two years.

According to officials, Muniraja earlier worked as a legal metrology inspector in Vijayawada’s I Circle for about two years. During questioning, he allegedly told police that he secured the inspector post during the previous government through the influence of a former minister’s personal assistant.

Police are also examining claims that he used his position and political links to collect money and evade action. Police said he remained out of reach for a long period, allegedly leveraging influence and resources.

The breakthrough came after the victim approached leaders of the present coalition government seeking intervention.

During preliminary inquiry, police verified key pieces of evidence submitted by the complainant. Based on those findings, they moved to arrest Muniraja.