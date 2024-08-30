Atchanna orders sufficient supply of fertilisers to Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu directed the AP Marketing Federation officials to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to farmers in the district. During the zilla parishad (ZP) general body meeting here on Wednesday, ruling alliance MLAs took on officials for scarcity of fertilisers.

Responding to their criticism, the minister asked the officials to supply sufficient quantity of fertilisers. Atchannaidu, who is in Vijayawada, spoke to the higher authorities concerned and instructed them to see there is no shortage of fertilisers.

On directions of the minister, officials allotted 820 tonne of DAP and 760 tonne of urea immediately to Srikakulam district. Sufficient quantity of urea and DAP will be reached to Srikakulam in two days, the minister explained through a press release and appealed to farmers of Srikakulam not to worry over fertiliser scarcity which will be resolved shortly.