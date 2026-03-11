Atchanna slams YSRCP over ‘false propaganda’ on farmers

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu strongly criticised YSRCP leaders for spreading what he described as false propaganda against the coalition government, particularly on issues related to farmers’ welfare. In a statement here on Tuesday, the minister accused the opposition of misleading the public by claiming that farmers are not receiving minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Atchannaidu asserted that the current government has been proactive in supporting farmers, unlike during the YSRCP’s tenure when cultivators were burdened with debts and losses.

He highlighted several initiatives, including timely implementation of the Annadatha Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme, which provides Rs20,000 annually to each farmer family, with Rs 14,000 from the state and Rs 6,000 from the Centre. For 2025–26, Rs 6,300 crore has been allocated, and over Rs6,309 crore has already been disbursed in two instalments.

The minister emphasised that fertiliser supply has been managed efficiently, with buffer stocks maintained to prevent shortages. For the 2025 kharif season, 8.70 lakh metric tonnes of urea were made available, while 10.20 lakh metric tonnes were supplied for the 2025–26 rabi season, ensuring uninterrupted cultivation despite expanded acreage.

On crop insurance, Atchannaidu said reforms were introduced to make the system more transparent, including free insurance based on e-crop registration and voluntary enrollment from rabi 2024–25. He noted that the government had to bear a financial burden of nearly Rs 1,990 crore due to unpaid premiums from the previous administration but is committed to settling claims without delay.

The minister also detailed input subsidies, raising compensation for paddy losses from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000 per hectare, and releasing Rs 310 crore to nearly two lakh farmers since June 2024. Compensation was extended to families of farmers who had previously been denied relief, as well as horticulture and coffee growers affected by natural calamities.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to MSP and price stabilisation, Atchannaidu said Rs588 crore had already been spent to protect farmers from market fluctuations, with allocations increased to Rs 500 crore for 2026–27. He stressed that the coalition government’s priority remains the welfare and prosperity of farmers, urging some media outlets to refrain from publishing misleading reports.