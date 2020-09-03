Atchannaidu likely to be appointed as state TDP president, official decision awaited

If the reports are to be believed from TDP circles, Legislative Party Deputy Leader Atchannaidu will soon get a promotion in the party. There is talk in party circles that he will be appointed as TDP state president. TDP chief Chandrababu is also rumoured to be positive on the issue. Achannaidu, who was arrested in the ESI scam and spent life in jail, was recently released on bail. TDP leaders have accused the YSRCP government of harassing him by arresting him as part of a political vengeance for taking on the government on public issues inside and outside the legislature. It remains to be seen whether Atchannaidu will continue the same aggression against the YSRCP government.

In this context, it seems that Chandrababu Naidu's idea is to give more priority to Atchannaidu in the party by handing over key responsibilities as the party president. It is learnt that most of the party seniors have expressed their view to appointing Chandrababu as the next state president. The party leaders feel that the Atchannaidu who is acting aggressively to confront the YSRCP politically, needs to be the state president and Chandrababu is likely to announce his decision soon. It is being propagated in the party circles that Chandrababu has already come to a decision on this.

The TDP has already almost completed the party organizational election process up to the zonal level. It seems that the exercise on appointing Lok Sabha constituency-wise committees is almost complete. TDP sources said that state the parliamentary committees would be announced within a week or ten days, after which the party state president would be appointed.