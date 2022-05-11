Atchennaidu criticises AP govt. alleges agriculture sector has plunged into crisis

TDP state president Atchennaidu has said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy's three-year rule has plunged the agricultural sector into a deep crisis. He said there is no discount for the crops harvested and farmers have been severely affected by the unseasonal rains.

Atchennaidu criticised the government over Andhra Pradesh being the third state in farmer suicides. In this context, Atchennaidu announced that a committee named 'Telugu Desam for the farmer' has been set up under the auspices of TDP to stand by the farmers in the state. The committee visited the areas where the crop was damaged by the untimely rains and revealed that it will fight till justice is done to the farmers.

TDP leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalva Srinivasu, Pratipati Pulla Rao, Jyotula Nehru, Dhulipalla Narendra, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Kuna Ravi Kumar and Telugu farmer president Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy have been appointed as members, Atchennaidu said.