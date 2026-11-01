Atmakur records highest turnout; Nandyal sees lowest polling at 1 pm

Nandyal: Municipal elections across Nandyal district witnessed varying voter turnout on Sunday, with Atmakur Municipality recording the highest polling percentage of 56.32 per cent by 1 pm.

According to the official polling figures, Nandikotkur Municipality followed closely with 56.14 per cent, while Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat registered 49.88 per cent and Dhone Municipality recorded 45.80 per cent turnout.

Nandyal Municipality registered the lowest polling percentage of 34.39 per cent by 1 pm. The overall polling percentage across the five municipalities and Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat in the district stood at 40.47 per cent.

Polling was under way across all six urban local bodies, including Nandyal, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Atmakur, Allagadda and Bethamcherla, with voters exercising their franchise in the municipal elections.