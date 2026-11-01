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Atmakur records highest turnout; Nandyal sees lowest polling at 1 pm

In Short

  • District-wide polling percentage stands at 40.47 per cent
  • Nandyal district records 40.47% overall voter turnout in municipal elections by 1 PM, with Atmakur leading at 56.32%, followed by Nandikotkur at 56.14%, while Nandyal Municipality records the lowest turnout.

Atmakur records highest turnout; Nandyal sees lowest polling at 1 pm
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Atmakur records highest turnout; Nandyal sees lowest polling at 1 pm

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Nandyal: Municipal elections across Nandyal district witnessed varying voter turnout on Sunday, with Atmakur Municipality recording the highest polling percentage of 56.32 per cent by 1 pm.

According to the official polling figures, Nandikotkur Municipality followed closely with 56.14 per cent, while Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat registered 49.88 per cent and Dhone Municipality recorded 45.80 per cent turnout.

Nandyal Municipality registered the lowest polling percentage of 34.39 per cent by 1 pm. The overall polling percentage across the five municipalities and Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat in the district stood at 40.47 per cent.

Polling was under way across all six urban local bodies, including Nandyal, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Atmakur, Allagadda and Bethamcherla, with voters exercising their franchise in the municipal elections.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

Tags

Nandyal municipal elections 2026Atmakur polling percentageNandikotkur voter turnoutNandyal election turnoutAndhra Pradesh municipal polls
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