Atukuri Mollamamba, first Telugu poetess to translate Ramayana, remembered

Kurnool: Joint Collector Noorul Qamar said that Atukuri Molla, popularly known as Mollamamba, was the first Telugu poetess to translate the Ramayana from Sanskrit into simple Telugu so that it could be understood by common people. She paid floral tributes to the portrait of the poetess during her birth anniversary celebrations held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Friday under the aegis of the BC Welfare Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector noted that the Ramayana originally composed in Sanskrit by Valmiki was rendered into Telugu by Atukuri Molla in a simple and accessible manner.

She said it was a matter of pride to remember such a great literary figure, who was born in 1414 and mastered Sanskrit at a time when access to education was extremely limited.

Highlighting the social context of that era, she said that despite Sanskrit being a difficult language, Molla studied it and translated the epic nearly 650 years ago.

She also noted that the poetess wrote extensively about values such as dharma, devotion, and morality, while also addressing social issues of her time. Referring to current literacy levels, the Joint Collector observed that female literacy in the district had once been only around 35–36 percent, underscoring the remarkable achievement of Molla centuries ago.

She further emphasized the need for equal opportunities for both women and men in political, social, educational, and professional spheres. While progress has been made over the years, she pointed out that the number of girls in schools tends to decline by the time students reach higher classes.

She said the continued recognition of Atukuri Molla’s name even after 650 years was possible because her parents supported and encouraged her education. Responding to requests from community leaders for installing a statue of the poetess, she said the proposal would be examined and brought to the notice of the District Collector. Officials and leaders from various community organizations also participated in the programme.