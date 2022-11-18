AU Alumni meet on December 17, Infosys Narayana Murthy to be the chief guest

Andhra University VC Acharya PVGD Prasada Reddy said that the Annual Meeting of Andhra University Alumni will be held on December 17. In a press conference held at the AU Senate Hall on Thursday, he said that NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys will be the chief guest, and A. Indrakumar, CMD of Avanti Feeds Limited will be the special guest.

The Founder and President of the Alumni Association stated that GM Rao (GMR), Head of GMR Organizations will preside. NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys will visit the incubation center, center of excellence, pharmacy department, and American corner in AU. On the same day evening, they will attend the Alumni Conference organized at the AU Convention Center on Beach Road.

Infosys has recently started services in Visakhapatnam and it is a good thing that Narayana Murthy, who is a role model for the youth, is a guest of AU. Rao said that the AU Alumni Association office will be opened in Ethiopia soon. He explained that Andhra University's Centenary Foundation Ceremony will be started on April 26, 2023, and the Centenary celebrations will begin on April 26, 2025.

Later, the VC unveiled a poster with the details of the Alumni Association program. Acharya Bela Satyanarayana, Chairman Alumni Association, A. Manmohan, Rector Acharya K. Samatha, Registrar Acharya V. Krishnamohan, Organizing Secretary Acharya B. Mohana Venkataram, Joint Secretary Kumar Raja participated in this meeting.