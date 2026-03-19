AU makes rapid strides in strengthening innovation, startup ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s regional innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, the third Visakhapatnam City Innovation Cluster (CIC) Institute–Industry–Investors (I³) conclave was hosted at Andhra University on Wednesday.

Organised under the guidance of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and in collaboration with the Cyient Foundation, the conclave formed a part of the Visakhapatnam city innovation cluster pilot project.

The initiative represents a pioneering public–private partnership between AICTE and the Cyient Foundation.

The partnership aims to build a scalable, city-centric innovation cluster model that brings academia, industry, investors and government stakeholders together to accelerate innovation-led growth.

The conclave featured launch of several key cluster initiatives, including the phase-1 Pilot Project Report on CIG stakeholder engagements, the Visakhapatnam Cluster Technology and IP compendium and a live demonstration of the cluster IT governance portal.

Dignitaries and participants visited CIG–industry booths where students, faculty and startups showcased innovations, IP-led technologies and working prototypes. Cluster interest groups also presented promising startup ideas and breakthrough prototypes, highlighting the growing talent pool and collaborative innovation emerging from the Visakhapatnam cluster.

As the principal CSR partner, the Cyient Foundation is supporting the establishment of iCARE Centres (mentor institutions), iCAFE Centres (mentee institutions) and IPR–technology transfer cells across the Visakhapatnam cluster.

These initiatives are designed to strengthen institutional capacity, accelerate innovation outcomes and foster industry-linked problem solving among students, faculty and researchers.

Speaking at the conclave, BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman of Cyient, said, “This pilot initiative in Visakhapatnam is an important step towards strengthening regional innovation capacity in Andhra Pradesh. Innovation thrives when institutions, industry and government work together and this model has the potential to create lasting impact across the state.”

Addressing the gathering, GP Raja Sekhar, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University, said, “Andhra University and Visakhapatnam are making rapid strides in strengthening innovation and the startup ecosystem.”

He announced collaboration with Cyient Foundation and launch of a faculty development programme on entrepreneurship at AU “This initiative will equip educators with practical entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to nurture innovation and startup thinking among students,” he opined.

The platform featured panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on innovation capacity building, technology transfer, prototype and startup showcases, industry–academia collaboration and investor engagement.