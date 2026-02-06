Auction for vegetable and mutton market held

Anantapur: Anantapur Municipal Corporation stressed upon the right to collect fees in the vegetable market and mutton market for the year 2026-2027.

An open auction was held on Thursday. It was informed that the re-open auction will be held on February 12 at 11.00 a.m. at the Anantapur Municipal Corporation office.

Therefore, those who wish to participate in the auction are requested to pay the security deposit of Rs. 7,50,000, solvency certificate or additional cash deposit of Rs. 5,00,000/- and Rs. 100/- for the gazette book on the previous day i.e. on February 11 at the Municipal Corporation by 5:00 PM as per the tender notification dated January 20.

It is hereby informed that only those who have paid so shall be eligible to participate in the public auction.