Audience clubs key for revival of theatre traditions’

Vijayawada: As part of its monthly cultural programme, Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha, an audience club dedicated to the promotion of performing arts, organised a vibrant dance and drama evening on Sunday at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall.

The evening began with an enchanting Andhra Natyam performance by the disciples of renowned dance guru Pilla Umamaheswara Patrudu, under the banner of Sri Nataraja Ramakrishna Arts Academy. Andhra Natyam, a classical Indian dance form rooted in the ancient Nattuva Mela tradition, is celebrated for its grace, expressive gestures, and spiritual depth. The form was notably revived and popularised by Nataraja Ramakrishna and Kalakrishna.

The young artistes S Mahesh, P Manasa Teja, T Jyothna, K Sahithi Lakshmi, M Harshini, G Bhargavi, T Chinmayi, Sk Sharmila, and P Joshita Sayi captivated the audience with items such as Kumbha Harathi, Alarimpu, Tripura Samhara Sabdam, Tarangam, Varahi Stuthi, Samkshipta Ramayanam, and Dasavatharam. Their refined expressions and graceful movements were highly appreciated by the spectators.

The second half of the programme featured the compelling playlet ‘Kalagnanam’, presented by Sagar Theatre Arts, Vijayawada. Written by Nusumu Nagabhushanam and directed by E Seshu Pavan Kumar, the play was well received for its engaging narrative and performances.

The artistes IL Kantarao, Evana Bhagyaraj, Pavan Kumar, E Vijaya Sagar, and S Amruta Varshini delivered commendable performances, bringing their characters to life. While the play was impactful, it was noted that a reduction in melodrama could have enhanced its effectiveness. The background score by Ramana added depth to the production.

Popuri Nageswara Rao, an art lover and Parishad organiser, graced the event as the chief guest. He emphasised that the revival of classical plays and theatre traditions hinges on the support of audience clubs like Drusya Vedika, and encouraged the establishment of similar clubs in other cities to promote arts and theatre. He was felicitated by Dontala Prakash, Vice-President of the organisation.

The event was successfully conducted with the dedicated efforts of Padmasree (Secretary), Borra Naren, Kathi Syam Prasad, E Ramesh Babu, DV Chandra Sekhar, and R Satyanarayana.