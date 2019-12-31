Audit officer dies after the car collides with acid tanker in Krishna district

In a horrifying road accident, a car collided with a stationary acid tanker at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Krishna district. During the incident, the acid from the taker has spewed on the audit officer Ragmanjeera. The locals immediately rushed her to the hospital, causing her to become seriously ill.

However, the officer has died while being treated in the hospital and her husband who was severely injured in the incident is undergoing treatment. The deceased belongs to Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam.

The case was registered by the authorities. Ragmanjeera is an Assistant Auditor at the Directorate of State Audit Office in Ibrahimmpatnam of Krishna district.