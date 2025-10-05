Auto drivers should prioritise health, family and education of kids: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Saturday urged auto drivers to safeguard their health, take proper care of their families, and pay special attention to their children’s education.

She participated as the chief guest in the “In the Service of Auto Drivers” programme organised by the Transport Department at the Municipal Town Hall in Nandyal.

Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, Deputy Transport Officer Shivar Reddy, former MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, municipal councillors, and ward members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the State Government has launched the “In the Service of Auto Drivers” scheme to support the welfare of auto drivers.

Under this initiative, financial assistance amounting to Rs 436 crore has been credited to 2,90,669 auto drivers across the State, including Rs 15.90 crore to 10,006 beneficiaries in Nandyal district.

She stated that steps are being taken to include eligible drivers left out of the list due to Aadhaar or bank linkage issues, and complaints are being received at ward and village secretariats to rectify such cases.

Providing constituency-wise details, the Collector said assistance was extended to 2,217 drivers in Nandyal, 1,294 in Allagadda, 1,170 in Banaganapalle, 1,654 in Srisailam, 611 in Panyam, 1,697 in Nandikotkur, and 1,363 in Dhone constituencies.

She added that efforts are underway to arrange proper parking facilities for auto drivers in coordination with municipal and traffic authorities.

She urged auto drivers, especially those transporting schoolchildren, to strictly follow traffic rules and advised drivers over 40 years of age to undergo regular health check-ups.

She encouraged them to utilize the government’s incentive for vehicle repairs, insurance, and fitness certification.

Highlighting various welfare initiatives, the Collector noted that the Government is implementing several schemes for the upliftment of the poor.

Under the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, Rs 92 crore is being distributed to 2.16 lakh beneficiaries in Nandyal district.

Through the Talliki Vandhanam scheme, each student receives Rs 15,000 for educational support. Employment opportunities are being provided to youth through the recruitment of 2,499 teachers in the undivided district via DSC.

She added that the Government continues to stand firmly with farmers, offering Rs 20,000 annual investment support under the PM-Kisan and State schemes.

Later, the attendees witnessed the live telecast of the scheme’s launch by the Chief Minister from Vijayawada, while the Collector personally travelled to the venue in an auto-rickshaw to interact with drivers.