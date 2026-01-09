Awareness rally held in Tirupati ahead of Flamingo Festival

Tirupati: A rally was organised on Thursday in Tirupati to spread awareness about the upcoming Flamingo Festival in Sullurpet and surrounding areas scheduled to be held from January 10 to 11. Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that elaborate arrangements are being made to organise the bird festival on a large scale and to attract visitors from different places.

The rally was flagged off from SV University Tarakarama Ground and concluded at Nalugu Kalla Mandapam, highlighting the importance of bird conservation and tourism promotion. The Collector said visitors are encouraged to come to Pulicat Lake, enjoy government hospitality, watch flamingos and other migratory birds, and contribute to the growth of tourism in the region. He said the district administration is working with the vision that tourism development can create employment opportunities for local people and bring sustainable growth.

Dr Venkateswar recalled that last year the festival attracted around three to four lakh visitors and featured boating, stalls, games and birdwatching activities at places such as Nelapattu, Takanidibba, BV Palem and Sullurpet. Steps were also taken to protect birds, their habitat and the ecosystem. This year, the festival will be organised on an even larger scale, he added.

As part of CSR activities, workshops will be conducted with the support of Sri City and industries. Two-day workshops will also be organised for bird and animal lovers focusing on conservation and local development. The Collector said Ubbalamadugu waterfalls will be promoted this year to encourage trekking and nature tourism.

He said free bus services will be provided for children and free transport will be arranged to some locations for visitors on January 10 and 11. To support local fishermen, a minimal boating fee will be collected at BV Palem and the proceeds will be given to fishermen societies.

District in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy will attend the festival as chief guests.

Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, Tourism RD R Ramana Prasad, representatives of NGOs, officials from educational institutions and others took part in the rally.