Axis Bank engaged over 995 schools across India to host SPLASH 2025 — its annual Art, Craft, and Literature competition

Guntur, 7th January 2026: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, successfully hosted SPLASH 2025, the 13th edition of its annual art, craft and literaturecompetition, engaging students from over 995 schools across the country. Inspired by Axis Bank’s brand philosophy - dil se open, this year’s edition witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 2.66 lakh students on the theme ‘Dreams’, encouraging these young minds to unleash their imagination and creativity.

In the southern region, the Bank conducted the competition across308 schoolsin Hyderabad, Bangalore, Guntur, Bagalkot, Vishakhapatnam, Cuddapah, and Nelloreto name a few. Over 1.01 lakhstudents participated, submitting entries under two sub-themes: ‘A Day in My Dream Life’ for the 7-10 years age group, and ‘The Future as I Dream It’ for those aged 11-14 years.

Aligned with the theme, Axis Bank also launched the ‘AI Dream Generator’, an interactive digital tool designed to help children bring their dreams to life. From flying cars and talking animals to building cities on the moon, children can enter their dreams and choose their favourite medium—art, craft, or literature—to see their imagination come to life.

The competition will culminate with six national winners and six national runners-up, who will be awarded ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 each, respectively. They will also have the opportunity to attend a special Art and Craft Workshop at Tashkeel, Dubai. The artwork of these winners will be showcased at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru. Additionally, the top 400 qualifiers will receive exciting goodies and vouchers from partner brands like Ixigo and American Tourister.