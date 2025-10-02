Ayudha Puja grandly celebrated at Anantapur district police headquarters

Anantapur: Marking the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the Anantapur District Police organised a grand Ayudha Puja at the District Police Headquarters on Wednesday. District SP P Jagadish attended the programme as the chief guest and led the rituals.

As part of the ceremony, all weapons used by the police including rifles, pistols, and other firearms were decorated and offered special prayers. A portrait of Goddess Durga was also adorned, with camphor harathi performed, seeking blessings for the well-being and peace of the district’s citizens.

Later, SP Jagadish visited the Motor Transport Department, where he conducted special puja for two-wheelers, patrol cars, and advanced vehicles used for maintaining law and order, including water cannons and Vajra vehicles deployed for riot control.

On the occasion, the SP also inaugurated the newly extended Subsidiary Canteen building and performed rituals there. He then proceeded to the DPO premises, where he participated in puja for the recently installed cannon and other police patrol bunkers.