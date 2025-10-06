Ayyanna Patrudu to attend 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

Amaravati: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu will represent the State at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) to be held in Barbados from October 7 to 10. He will be participating as the representative of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Andhra Pradesh branch. Secretary-General of the AP Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara will also accompany the Speaker to the conference. The Indian delegation will be led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The CPC serves as a global platform for presiding officers of legislatures across Commonwealth nations to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and explore solutions to contemporary challenges faced by parliamentary institutions. The 68th CPC is being hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados branch, bringing together Speakers, Members of Parliament, and parliamentary staff from all CPA member countries and regions.

Speaking before his departure from Delhi via London, Ayyanna Patrudu expressed happiness over representing the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at the prestigious event. “It is a privilege to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and the CPA General Assembly as a representative of the State. This annual gathering provides an excellent opportunity to learn best practices and governance models from other Commonwealth legislatures, which can strengthen our own legislative system,” he said.

The theme of this year’s CPC is ‘The Commonwealth: A Geopolitical Association’. Workshops will cover diverse subjects such as strengthening parliaments in support of democracy, building trust and transparency in governance, technological and AI-driven modernization, climate change impacts on health, and enhancing public confidence in legislatures.

Ayyanna Patrudu will take part in discussions on topics including ‘Strengthening Institutions to Support Democracy’, ‘Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy and Elections’, and ‘The Importance of the Division of Powers among National, Regional, and Decentralised Legislatures’.

As part of the CPC, the 59th meeting of the Society of Clerks-at-the-Table (SoCATT) will also be held, where Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara will represent the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretariat.

Elections will also be conducted during the CPC for key positions, including Chairpersons of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD), along with the CPA Treasurer and Vice-Chairperson.