Badvel by-election: Campaign to end tomorrow, YS Jagan writes to people to vote for YSRCP

The election campaign for Badvel by-election in Kadapa district ends tomorrow at 5pm as the silence time was increased from 48 hours to 72 hours this time With this, the ruling YSRCP, BJP, and Congress are campaigning vigorously. Meanwhile, CM Jagan wrote open letters to the people of Badvel constituency asking them to vote for YSRCP give a huge majority in the by-election. He expressed sorrow for not campaigning in Badvel due to the covid situation and asked them to vote for the party.



On the other hand, the BJP top brass is campaigning on behalf of the party while Congress is also campaigning hard. The by-election is being held following the sudden death of Badvel YSRCP MLA Dr. Venkata Subbaiah while his wife Sudha has been contesting on behalf of the ruling party. With Pantala Suresh contesting from the BJP, former Congress MLA Kuthuhalamma will once again test her luck. The TDP and Jana Sena parties have stood away from this election.

The polling will be held on the 30th of this month and the results will be released on November 2. The Election Commission has made all the arrangements for this whereas many as 2,16,139 voters including 1,07,340 women and 1,08,799 men will cast their vote at 272 polling stations set up.